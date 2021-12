Singapore-based Grab will list in the United States today, after Altimeter Growth Corp's investors approved a merger between the two companies. The merger is one of the largest special purpose acquisition company (Spac) deals ever, valuing the combined entity at nearly US$40 billion (S$54.5 billion). The entity will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker GRAB.

