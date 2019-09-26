Fired oil trader denies making hidden bets

The Chinese trader fired by Mitsubishi Corp for allegedly losing US$320 million (S$441 million) in oil trading said he was acting on his managers' orders and there were no unauthorised transactions, according to his lawyer.

The losses at Mitsubishi's unit Petro-Diamond Singapore resulted from the "premature" settlement of the derivative positions by the company, said Mr Joseph Chen, the Singapore-based lawyer for the trader, Mr Wang Xingchen, also known as Mr Jack Wang.

"Our client takes the position that he had not engaged in unauthorised trades in crude oil derivatives," Mr Chen said in a statement.

Japan's biggest trading house last Friday said it expected Petro-Diamond to book the losses after discovering that an unidentified trader had "repeatedly" engaged in unauthorised crude derivative deals since January, disguising them as hedging transactions. The loss is equivalent to about 6 per cent of Mitsubishi's projected profit for the year.

The case is the latest in a long history of busts in the oil trading business, an often opaque and idiosyncratic world where cargoes of crude worth hundreds of millions of dollars quietly change hands. While these losses may require Mitsubishi to lower projected earnings for the year, they will also raise questions about internal controls at its trading unit, though the company has said they were sufficient.

The transactions were discovered in mid-August after a slump in oil prices triggered large derivative losses at the company, Mitsubishi said in its statement. The employee was absent from work at the time, it added.

Mitsubishi said the trader manipulated data in Petro-Diamond's risk management system so that the transactions looked like they were related to real deals with customers. After recognising that they could result in a loss for the company, it closed the derivative positions. The trader was fired on Sept 18 and the case was reported to police the following day, it said.

NO UNAUTHORISED TRADES Our client takes the position that he had not engaged in unauthorised trades in crude oil derivatives. MR JOSEPH CHEN, the Singapore-based lawyer for Chinese trader Wang Xingchen. NOTHING FURTHER TO ADD Our understanding of the facts is how we described in our statement to the press, and we have every intention to give the authorities our complete cooperation. MITSUBISHI CORP AND PETRO-DIAMOND SINGAPORE, responding to Bloomberg's inquiries over the case.

But Mr Wang's lawyer said that his client followed internal reporting procedures and policy at all times and his trades were reviewed by Petro-Diamond's finance team. Mr Wang was on vacation and then medical leave last month, according to his lawyer.

Mitsubishi and Petro-Diamond said in response to Bloomberg's inquiries: "Our understanding of the facts is how we described in our statement to the press, and we have every intention to give the authorities our complete cooperation."

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report has been filed and it is looking into the matter.

The company said it subsequently conducted an internal review of its unit and concluded that it has sufficient controls in place. It added that it has tightened governance to ensure that any similar "improprieties can be detected at a much earlier stage".

FROM UK TO SINGAPORE

There is little information that is publicly available about Mr Wang, yet Bloomberg News has pieced together his biography from several sources, including former colleagues and trading partners. They asked not to be identified because they do not want to speak publicly about the matter or they are not authorised to do so.

Born in 1983 in the north-eastern Chinese province of Liaoning, Mr Wang studied for a bachelor's degree in mathematics with actuarial science from the University of Southampton in Britain, and later a postgraduate diploma at the University of Oxford.

He joined the London office of Chinese oil trader Unipec in 2014. In November 2016, he moved to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (Socar) in London. He later relocated to Singapore with Socar in August 2017. He left the following June and joined Petro-Diamond in November last year.

Mr Wang worked for Socar for a short period of time, but was dismissed along with the rest of his team "due to reduction of trading volumes", according to a spokesman for the company.

He was hired by Petro-Diamond to help expand its business with Chinese counterparties, especially the independent Chinese refiners that are an emerging force in China's massive oil industry, the people said.

Petro-Diamond is Mitsubishi's overseas oil business, headquartered in Singapore. The unit trades crude as well as petroleum products including naphtha, petrol and fuel oil. Petro-Diamond Singapore had revenue of US$6.7 billion in the year ending March 2018 and earnings before interest and taxes of US$18 million, according to its financial profile filed with the city's accounting regulator.

And while they are still a long way off from the infamous US$1.2 billion blow-up at Metallgesellschaft AG in 1994, Petro-Diamond's losses will still go down as some of the more significant in the history of the oil business. BLOOMBERG