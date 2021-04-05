Ferrari overtaken by rivals in stock market fast lane

After racing clear of its rivals for years, Ferrari has been relegated to the back row of the stock market grid. The Italian supercar maker, the top performer in the Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts index for each of the last three years, has fallen 5.6 per cent since the start of the year and just suffered its worst quarter since the end of 2018.

This is a marked contrast to strong gains by rivals including Volkswagen, which owns luxury brands Porsche, Bugatti and Lamborghini. Without a clear electric vehicle (EV) strategy, Ferrari has also been hurt by an unresolved search for a new chief executive.

"The stock has become too expensive and earnings momentum is fading," said Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst, noting uncertainty over the CEO situation and a "lack of EV vision".

Citing personal reasons, Mr Louis Camilleri abruptly retired from his role as CEO in December. Ferrari is "making good progress with the search process to identify the right leader", chairman John Elkann said last Thursday.

Ferrari stock rose 28 per cent last year, while most auto stocks were weighed down by the pandemic.

"The outperformance last year was due to the fact that the stock is perceived as more defensive and so, something to own when everything else falls," said Acomea Sgr portfolio manager Antonio Amendola. "In the end, those who can afford a Ferrari, can afford it in any conditions."

BLOOMBERG