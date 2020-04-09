Feedback sought here on LSE's proposed acquisition of Refinitiv

Feedback is being sought here on the London Stock Exchange Group's proposed acquisition of US data giant Refinitiv Holdings.

This follows the announcement by the London exchange in August last year that it has agreed to buy Refinitiv in a US$27 billion (S$38.6 billion) deal that will transform itself into a market data and analytics giant.

United States officials have given the nod for the takeover, judging that there were no national security concerns with the proposed deal, Reuters reported last month. The London exchange said it remained committed to closing the deal in the second half of this year.

Refinitiv is 45 per cent owned by Thomson Reuters.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said yesterday that it is assessing whether the deal would infringe on the Competition Act, which prohibits mergers that may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition. The public consultation closes on April 22.

The London Stock Exchange generates revenue from customers in Singapore through its activities in capital markets, post-trade and risk management, information services and technology services.

Refinitiv has three primary business segments: data and analytics; capital markets and workflow solutions; and risk management.

In their application to Singapore's competition watchdog, both parties noted that the transaction "will not raise competition concerns under any plausible market definition, or have any material effect on any relevant market in Singapore".

This is because the parties will continue to face strong competition after the merger, including from Bloomberg and JPMorgan, they said.

But they noted that they overlap in providing some fixed-income index licensing services to customers in Singapore.

The two firms added that the proposed deal is unlikely to lead to collusion, given the presence of a large number of existing competitors, and the threat of disruption from new entrants in a market characterised by relatively low barriers to entry.

