Fears of ban on Russian crude send oil soaring to US$139

SYDNEY • Oil soared in Asia yesterday - jumping as much as 18 per cent early in the session to US$139 - after reports that the United States was discussing a ban on Russian crude imports sent shock waves through an already-reeling market.

Brent crude quickly pared around half those gains to trade near US$130 a barrel at 4pm Singapore time, a level that is still exacerbating fears of a major inflationary shock to the global economy. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9 per cent to around US$126.

That came after United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC at the weekend that the White House is in "very active discussions" with its European allies about a ban to tighten the economic squeeze on President Vladimir Putin.

The US has so far resisted restricting Russian crude imports due to concerns about the impact of rising prices on consumers, but most buyers are refusing to take them, resulting in an embargo in all but name.

Analysts at Bank of America said if most of Russia's oil exports are cut off, there could be a five million barrel or larger shortfall, and that means oil prices could double from US$100 to US$200 a barrel. JP Morgan analysts said last week that oil could soar to US$185 a barrel this year.

Both contracts hit their highest ever in July 2008, with Brent at US$147.50 a barrel and WTI at US$147.27.

Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports at around seven million barrels per day of oil and refined products, or 7 per cent of global supply.

There are efforts under way to try to increase supply. Two senior US officials met members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas to discuss global oil supplies and the country's ties to Russia, according to people familiar with the matter.

Iran, meanwhile, made progress towards a deal with world powers over its nuclear programme, which could pave the way for sanctions on Teheran's oil to be lifted by the third quarter.

In more worrying news for supply, however, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries producer Libya said its oil output fell below one million barrels a day because of a domestic political crisis.

Saudi Arabia hiked prices of its main crude blends for all regions following the surge in oil futures, raising costs for refiners that may be forced to cut processing rates should profit margins shrink. The kingdom boosted its Arab Light crude for next month's shipments to Asia to US$4.95 a barrel above the benchmark it uses.

That is the widest in data going back to 2000.

Global oil prices have spiked 65 per cent since the start of 2022, along with other commodities, raising concerns about world economic growth and stagflation. China, the world's No. 2 economy, is already targeting a slower growth of 5.5 per cent this year.

At the weekend, the International Monetary Fund warned that the war, as well as the subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia, will have a "severe impact" on the global economy. "While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious," it said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS