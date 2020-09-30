FCT's placement, preferential offering priced at bottom end

Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) private placement has closed about 2.8 times subscribed and priced at the bottom end of the range, with the upsize option not exercised.

It raised gross proceeds of $575 million at an issue price of $2.35 per new unit, the real estate investment trust's (Reit) manager said yesterday before markets opened.

The issue price represents a 6.6 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of $2.5171 based on all trades in FCT units last Friday up to the time the underwriting agreement was signed on Monday.

The indicative price range for the private placement was $2.35 to $2.435 a unit. There was also an upsize option to issue additional units that would have lifted total gross proceeds to around $675 million.

The placement "drew strong demand from new and existing institutional and other accredited investors", said the manager.

It had announced on Monday that it was undertaking an equity fund raising comprising the private placement and a non-renounceable preferential offering.

The preferential offering's issue price was also fixed at the low end of its range, at $2.34 per new unit - a 7 per cent discount to the VWAP.

The indicative price range had been $2.34 to $2.42 per unit for the offering, which is expected to raise about $759.7 million.

About 324.6 million new units will be issued, based on 290 preferential offering units for every 1,000 existing units held as at 5pm on Oct 6.

In addition, some 244.7 million new units will be issued under the private placement.

In connection with the private placement, the manager plans to declare - in respect of the existing FCT units - a cumulative distribution for the period from April 1 to the date immediately before the new units are issued under the placement. The private placement units are expected to be issued on or around Oct 7.

It will also declare a distribution of the Reit's distributable income that was earlier retained for the periods from Oct 1 to Dec 31 last year, and Jan 1 to March 31 this year.

The aggregate distribution is estimated to be 4.485 cents per existing unit. This is made up of the cumulative distribution of about 2.804 cents and the retained distribution of about 1.681 cents.

The manager said it will announce the actual distribution level later.

Assuming the preferential offering is fully subscribed, the fund raising's gross proceeds will total about $1.33 billion. This will comprise more than 45 per cent of FCT's present market capitalisation, said Mr Richard Ng, chief executive officer of the Reit manager.

About $1.02 billion of this will finance FCT's acquisition of the rest of AsiaRetail Fund, while $284.9 million will go into paring down debts.

