Far East Hospitality plans to open its first Japan hotel

Singapore hotel operator Far East Hospitality aims to open its first hotel in Japan by the time the Tokyo Olympics start next year.

The Village Hotel Ariake Tokyo will be the first under its Village brand outside of Singapore, it said yesterday.

The 306-key hotel, which will be owned under a 50-50 joint venture between Far East Hospitality and Far East Organization, is in Koto City in the eastern part of Tokyo, near the Ariake waterfront area.

It will be near Toyosu Market, which sells seafood and produce, convention centre Tokyo Big Sight and Olympic venue Ariake Arena.

Far East Hospitality chief executive Arthur Kiong said Japan's hotel industry is seeing steady growth in demand, specifically from the mid-tier market in neighbouring countries. "Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, we see this regional expansion as an opportunity to raise brand exposure in this major international gateway city," he added.

The firm also noted that occupancies have been "steadily increasing since the April launch of its Village Hotel Sentosa and The Outpost Hotel Sentosa".

About 80 per cent of room bookings are from international markets, with a significant share coming from China and Australia. The remaining 20 per cent comes from Singaporeans.



An artist's impression of Village Hotel Ariake Tokyo. Far East Hospitality aims to open the 306-key hotel, which will be owned under a 50-50 joint venture with Far East Organization, by the time the Tokyo Olympics start next year. PHOTO: FAR EAST HOSPITALITY



The firm's third hotel in Sentosa - The Barracks Hotel Sentosa - is expected to open at the year end, while The Clan Hotel, a 324-room property targeting business travellers, is slated to open in the second quarter of next year.

Far East Hospitality also announced the names of its two Vietnam boutique hotels, which are under a management agreement with developer Five Elements Development.

Hotel Reve and Suzu Hotel are expected to open in the first half of next year and will target affluent travellers from China, Australia and the United States.

Hotel Reve is a 56-key property inspired by Vietnam's art and antique street Le Cong Kieu.

The 30-key Suzu Hotel is in Vietnam's Japan Town and comprises an onsen, omakase restaurant and tatami rooms.

Far East Hospitality Trust units closed unchanged at 68 cents yesterday.