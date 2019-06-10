Family jewellery business now a high-tech player

The only technology used when jeweller Parthiban Murugaiyan’s family jewellery business started in 1986 was a calculator, but innovation has since swept in and transformed the company.

Ishtara Jewellery, which sells gold and diamond items, now uses an inventory management tool to check and manage stocks and have them replenished promptly.

It also has an enterprise resource planning system that manages every aspect of the business, from purchases to point of sale, accounts and auditing.

Mr Murugaiyan has seen the firm transform from a traditional family business to a corporate player with cutting-edge technology.

He took over the company, which was started by his parents, in 1993.

Mr Murugaiyan, 48, widened operations in 2012 when he started Luvenus Jewellery to cater to the mainstream market and expand outreach beyond Singapore.

The store now has 10 outlets in Singapore and Hong Kong, including its flagship store at Changi Airport. “We have always been adapting to changes, keeping up with the rapid growth of technology to benefit from it. No more an option, technology is absolutely essential for any kind of businesses today,” said Mr Murugaiyan.

In the past, staff had to track stock manually, a task that could take hours each day. Now, the company uses an asset management system that keeps track of the number of items in-store. This is done accurately and efficiently within 10 minutes.

“Such innovations tremendously reduce the manpower required. They are cost-beneficial and timesaving, helping to boost productivity as well,” Mr Murugaiyan said.

His inventory system also helps to ensure smoother cash flow by identifying and removing ageing stock or products that are non-sellable.

“Business is part of a dynamic environment and there are many things to adapt to. Technology helps us go beyond boundaries,” he said. “For example, social media is now so integrated in our lives and very expansive in nature, to the point that we have to tap this and hire professionals to stay relevant as a business.”

Part of reaching out to consumers involves developing mobile apps to keep them engaged.

Mr Murugaiyan launched a loyalty programme app for Luvenus customers that lets them keep track of purchases and gain reward points. They can also buy products and pay for them online.

The next step is to launch a platform using augmented reality technology so customers can “try on” jewellery virtually without going to a physical store. Travellers can reserve the items to be picked up from the Changi Airport store.

He said: “Technological tools are a must-have regardless of whether firms are new or traditional.

“It has come to a stage where businesses cannot be run or be able to sustain themselves without using technology. Digitalisation is the way forward for many small and traditional businesses.”