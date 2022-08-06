Fall in oil prices lifts Singapore and other regional markets

Wall Street hit the skids overnight but regional markets were in a buoyant mood yesterday, after oil prices fell despite heightened geopolitical tensions.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) rose 13.02 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,282.88 points - up 2.2 per cent for the week.

Losers trailed gainers 185 to 281 as 1.62 billion shares with $1.07 billion were transacted.

Senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley at Oanda said the gains in Asian markets could be attributed to the decline in oil futures overnight.

Oil prices were at their lowest since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, as traders fretted over the possibility of a late-year recession that could torpedo energy demand.

Cheaper oil might mean that inflation is peaking as well, translating to possibly smaller rate hikes by central banks.

Meanwhile, markets were awaiting the release of non-farm payroll data by the United States late yesterday. Strong employment figures would reinforce various Federal Reserve bankers' recent hawkish rhetoric.

Several have said that bigger interest rate hikes would be needed to lower runaway inflation.

On the local market, the top STI performer was Wilmar International, which notched a gain of 4.1 per cent to $4.30, after reporting a 55.1 per cent jump in first-half net profit.

The firm, which released its numbers on Thursday night, attributed the better showing to improvements across all key business segments and higher contributions from associates and joint ventures.

The most active in the broader market was mainboard-listed food technology company Oceanus Group, which had a trading volume of 99.5 million when it closed 5.6 per cent lower at 1.7 cents.

Elsewhere, most markets across the region rose, with Chinese stocks leading the day while the Australian bourse ended at a six-week high.