Facebook to build $1.4b data centre here

Hundreds of jobs will be generated from the opening of social media giant Facebook's $1.4 billion data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia and its 15th in the world.

Jobs will include technical operations, electricians, air conditioning, and heating specialists, culinary, cleaning staff, logistics staff and security.

The centre - to be at Tanjong Kling, formerly known as Data Center Park - aims to start operations in 2022. Groundbreaking took place yesterday.

Facebook said yesterday: "Our data centres are highly-advanced facilities that help bring Facebook apps and services to people around the world every day."

The 170,000 sq m, 11-storey building will feature a facade made out of a perforated lightweight material that will allow air flow and provide glimpses of the equipment inside.

Fortis Construction has been appointed general contractor for the project, a result of a "joint experience building efficient data centres", said Facebook.

Mr Thomas Furlong, Facebook's vice-president of infrastructure data centres, said Singapore was chosen for its robust infrastructure, access to fibre, a talented local workforce, and support from government agencies, including JTC and the Economic Development Board.

Announcing the centre in Singapore yesterday, he noted that Facebook has around 1,000 employees in Singapore, and boasts programmes that promote media literacy to help local start-ups expand.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said Facebook's presence here is important in helping Singapore connect to the rest of the world by transcending the "physical constraints of size and space", and making the country a part of the global data centre value chain.

The project is also a milestone in that it "helps break new ground in land utilisation and energy consumption", he added.

The centre is said to be the first to incorporate the new StatePoint Liquid Cooling system, which minimises water and power consumption. It aims to reduce by 20 per cent the amount of peak water used in climates like Singapore's. Facebook said the facility is expected to be powered by 100 per cent renewable power.

US Internet giant Google announced last month that it is building a third data centre in Singapore to meet rapid user growth in the region.