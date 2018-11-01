Facebook revenue grows at slowest pace in 6 years

NEW YORK • Facebook beat analysts' profit estimates but missed targets for growing monthly users and reported its slowest revenue growth in about six years.

The social network is keeping costs in check better than some investors anticipated but is facing challenges growing users, causing shares to swing in both directions after the third-quarter results were released on Tuesday.

Shares of Facebook were up about 3 per cent to US$146.22 after initially falling as much as 5 per cent following the bell.

Emerging businesses Instagram and WhatsApp have yet to pick up the slack from flattening usage of Facebook.

Overall third-quarter revenue was US$13.73 billion (S$19 billion), up 33 per cent from the same period last year but below the US$13.78 billion average analyst estimate in Refinitiv data.

Facebook said advertisement sales were affected by unfavourable foreign exchange rates.

Quarterly profit of US$5.14 billion, or US$1.76 per share, was up 9 per cent from the same period last year and above the average per-share estimate of US$1.48.

As Facebook user growth tapered off, its ad sales continued to surge as it found ways to better target ads to draw clicks and views.

However, with the trend wearing off and the company both tweaking its services and spending more to rehabilitate its image among consumers, the company warned in July that revenue and operating margin would grow slower than they have in years.

Total expenses in the third quarter surged to US$7.95 billion, up 53 per cent compared with a year ago.

Facebook's reputation has suffered from a data breach affecting 29 million users in September and a privacy scandal involving a British political consulting firm in March.

It has also been rocked by domestic and international information warfare on its services, including WhatsApp and Instagram, and a wave of executive departures.

Still, the company has managed to gain some users. The company said 2.6 billion users interact with at least one of its apps each month, up from 2.5 billion when it released the figure for the first time last quarter, to emphasise that its potential audience for advertisers is unrivalled in size.

Monthly and daily users of the main Facebook app, compared with the last quarter, were up 10 per cent to 2.27 billion and up 9 per cent to 1.49 billion, respectively.

The company's weakest quarterly sales growth as a publicly traded company, 32.2 per cent, came in each of its first two reporting quarters in 2012.

"The fact that problems keep emerging reinforces our view that the company is not as in control of its business as it needs to be," Pivotal Research senior analyst Brian Wieser told clients in a recent e-mail.

Facebook suffered the biggest one-day wipeout in United States stock market history after issuing its grim guidance in July, with its shares falling almost 19 per cent.

It continues to trade at a discount to peers.

Shares of No. 1 online ad seller Alphabet, the parent company of Google, are priced at 22.4 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, compared with 17.6 times for Facebook.

REUTERS