Facebook owner Meta Platforms' shares plunge 20%

BENGALURU • Facebook owner Meta Platforms' shares plunged more than 20 per cent late on Wednesday after the social media giant posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok.

Facebook's global daily active users declined from the previous quarter for the first time, to 1.929 billion from 1.93 billion.

Meta said it faced hits from Apple's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. It also cited macroeconomic issues like supply chain disruptions.

The 18-year-old Facebook, which faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and Google's YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement towards features, such as its short video offering Reels, that generate less revenue.

Facebook reported 2.91 billion monthly active users in the fourth quarter, showing no growth compared with the previous quarter.

The after-hours slump in Meta shares vaporised US$200 billion (S$269.5 billion) of its market value, while social media peers Twitter, Snap and Pinterest lost another US$15 billion in value.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet, which posted record quarterly sales that topped expectations on Tuesday, were down nearly 2 per cent.

Meta, owner of the second-largest digital ad platform in the world after Google, had previously warned that its advertising business faced "significant uncertainty" in the fourth quarter.

Meta chief financial officer Dave Wehner told analysts on a conference call that the impact of Apple's privacy changes could be "in the order of US$10 billion" for this year.

Apple's changes to its operating software give users the choice to prevent apps from tracking their online activity for ads, making it harder for advertisers that rely on data to develop new products and know their market.

Meta forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of US$27 billion to US$29 billion. "It's clear there are many big roadblocks ahead as Meta faces tough competition for ad revenue such as TikTok and as it contends with ongoing ad targeting and measurement challenges from Apple's iOS changes," said Insider Intelligence analyst Debra Aho Williamson.

The company's total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose to US$33.67 billion in the fourth quarter from US$28.07 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of US$33.4 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in an earnings release: "I'm encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas like Reels, commerce and virtual reality, and we'll continue investing in these and other key priorities in 2022 as we work towards building the metaverse."

The net loss from Meta's Reality Labs, the company's augmented and virtual reality business, was US$10.2 billion for the full year of 2021, compared with a US$6.6 billion loss the previous year.

Mr Zuckerberg had previously warned that the company's investment in this area would reduce 2021 operating profit by US$10 billion and would not be profitable "any time in the near future".

Reality Labs posted revenue of about US$2.3 billion last year. The company has not made public the sales numbers for its virtual reality Quest headsets.

The company said on Wednesday it would change its stock ticker to "Meta" this year, the latest step in its rebranding to focus on the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialise and play.

Facebook, which changed its name in October to reflect its metaverse aims, is betting that the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile Internet.

"Investors looking at Meta are starting to realise that buying its stock is no longer mostly an investment into its ad platform," said Mr Flynn Zaiger, CEO of social media agency Online Optimism. "Investing in Meta now looks more like a commitment that you believe that the metaverse will replace much of the Internet consumers' experience today."

Meta's rebranding comes at a time of increasing scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators over allegations of anti-competitive conduct and over the impacts of how it handles harmful or misleading content across its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

REUTERS