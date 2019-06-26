EY names new Asean regional managing partner

Professional services firm EY has appointed Mr Liew Nam Soon as its new Asean regional managing partner, effective next Monday.

Mr Liew will succeed Mr Max Loh, who will step down from this role but remain as the country managing partner for Singapore and Brunei.

In his new role, Mr Liew will be responsible for the operations of 14 geographic markets - the 10-member states of Asean, as well as Sri Lanka, Guam, the Maldives and the Northern Mariana Islands, said EY yesterday.

He will also be a member of EY's Asia-Pacific Area Operating Executive, which is the company's top decision-making body in the Asia-Pacific with accountability for strategy execution.

Prior to this appointment, he was the Asian regional markets leader at EY and, before that, the Asean financial services organisation leader, working with major financial institutions across South-east Asia.

"Mr Liew has extensive consulting experience in large-scale business and technology transformation, as well as risk management and compliance, some of the most pressing issues that EY clients are facing," said Mr Loh yesterday.

Mr Loh will continue to lead and manage the Singapore and Brunei business and operations, providing strategic leadership on market and people development.

He will also serve as the global client service partner for select major client accounts.