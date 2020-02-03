Ex-WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers, convicted of orchestrating among the largest US accounting frauds, dies

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Bernard Ebbers, who built WorldCom into a telecommunications giant and was convicted in one of the largest US accounting scandals, died on Sunday (Feb 2), his family said in a statement. He was 78.

His health had been rapidly deteriorating before a federal judge granted him a compassionate release from prison in December 2019, after he had served a little over 13 years of a 25-year sentence.

"He was hospitalised multiple times in November and December, yet there was still no diagnosis or proactive treatment plan", his son, Mr Joy Ebbers Bourne, said in the statement.

Known as Bernie, the bearded, twice-divorced Ebbers spent nearly two decades transforming a small Mississippi company once known as Long Distance Discount Service into WorldCom through a slew of acquisitions, including the US$37 billion takeover of the much larger MCI Communications in 1998.

That made Ebbers' company a rival for AT&T, Verizon and other long-distance carriers, and made Ebbers a billionaire.

But it crashed down in 2002 in an US$11 billion accounting fraud, where former employees said Ebbers had urged them to inflate WorldCom's financial results to make the company more profitable and please Wall Street analysts.

Ebbers was convicted by a Manhattan jury in March 2005 for orchestrating the fraud, and was found guilty of securities fraud, conspiracy and other crimes.

His punishment was more severe than those imposed on two other chief executives from big corporate scandals in the same period, a 24-year prison term for Enron's Mr Jeffrey Skilling and a 15-year term for Adelphia Communications' Mr John Rigas. Mr Skilling's term was later shortened, and he and Mr Rigas have been released.

Ebbers denied he was at fault, saying it was subordinates who had concealed WorldCom's skyrocketing costs.

He thought himself less a micromanager, and more the high school basketball coach he once was.

"I'm not an engineer by training; I'm not an accountant by training - all those types of specialised skills," he told the New York Times in 1998, which interviewed him on his 130ft yacht, Countach.

"My job is to bring people in who do have those specific skills and then rely on them. I'm the coach. I'm not the point guard who shoots the ball."

WorldCom had about US$103.8 billion of assets when it filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in July 2002, making its bankruptcy the largest then in US corporate history.

That title is now held by Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy in 2008. CNBC and Portfolio.com in 2013 named Ebbers the fifth-worst American CEO of all time. Lehman's Richard Fuld ranked first.