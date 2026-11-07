Ex-ST Engineering, Singtel exec Low Ka Hoe to succeed Tong Yew Heng as Netlink NBN Trust CEO

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Low Ka Hoe (left) will succeed Tong Yew Heng (right) as CEO of Netlink NBN Trust on April 1, 2027.

Fibre network operator NetLink NBN Trust has appointed former ST Engineering and Singtel executive Low Ka Hoe to succeed Tong Yew Heng as CEO.

In a bourse filing on Nov 6, the trustee-manager of NetLink said Low will be CEO-designate with effect from Nov 10.

He will succeed Tong on Apr 1, 2027. On that date, Low will also be appointed to the board of directors of the manager as an executive director.

Low has held senior leadership positions at ST Engineering and Singtel.

His roles at ST Engineering included group chief strategy and sustainability officer, and president of satellite communications. He was also a member of the group’s Senior Business Council.

At Singtel, his roles included head of group strategy and partnerships, and head of strategic investments. He was also formerly a vice-president at Indonesia telecoms group Telekomunikasi Selular.

Tong has been the CEO of NetLink since January 2016 and executive director and CEO of the trustee-manager since February 2017.

On Oct 29, mainboard-listed NetLink posted a distribution per unit of $0.0274 for its first half ended Sep 30, up 1.1% from a year earlier.

Units of Netlink closed flat at $0.94 on Friday. THE BUSINESS TIMES