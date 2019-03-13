Ex-RedMart CFO joins fashion start-up

Fashion e-commerce start-up Pomelo has appointed Mr Jim Boland as its new chief financial officer.

Mr Boland, who held the same position at online grocery platform RedMart, will be responsible for building up Pomelo's financial infrastructure to drive profitability while enabling regional growth.

He has led organisations in fast-growing e-commerce businesses for more than 19 years, through leadership roles at Amazon, Dell and RedMart.

With Mr Boland's appointment, Pomelo co-founder and former CFO Casey Liang will move to enhancing the Bangkok-based firm's growth team, which encompasses the performance marketing and business intelligence units.

This team will work closely with the engineering, design and product teams to accelerate customer acquisition and retention, said Pomelo in a statement.

Mr Boland said: "I am delighted to join this innovative company, which has designed a business model strategically suited to grow fast and profitably.

"As a digitally native, vertically integrated omnichannel brand, Pomelo presents an exciting opportunity to leverage my past experience with vertical integration, retail and e-commerce, especially during the critical scaling-up phase."

His appointment comes not long after two new core hires at Pomelo. Last year, the firm hired Ms Cathriona Nolan as assistant vice-president of creative operations, and Ms Vorada Hiransomboon as assistant vice-president of buying.

Before these roles, Ms Nolan had spent 51/2 years at British luxury label Burberry, while Ms Hiransomboon was head of buying at fashion retailer Inditex.