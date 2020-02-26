Ex-MD faces 19 charges over share price

The former managing director of Catalist-listed air-conditioning player Natural Cool had 19 charges slapped on him yesterday, accusing him mainly of creating a false appearance with respect to the share price of another listed firm, Gaylin Holdings.

Wong Leon Keat allegedly bought a small lot of shares of oil and gas company Gaylin (now Amos Group) or placed a buy order at a price much higher than the then trading price, mostly near the close of the trading day between November 2015 and October 2016. He allegedly did it 17 times during the period, resulting in 17 charges.

The 44-year-old is also accused of deceiving UOB Kay Hian by not disclosing his beneficial interest of 50 per cent of the Gaylin shares in the trading account of one Lim Teck Chuan maintained with the brokerage.

The last charge said he gave false information to a Commercial Affairs Department officer during investigation on Aug 23, 2017. He allegedly lied to the officer that one Khwaja Asif Rahman had never given him any mandate for his trading accounts.

The case has been adjourned to March 24 and Wong is out on $80,000 bail.

Wong had stepped down as managing director and chief corporate officer of Natural Cool early last month, and the regulatory filing at that time said he was a partner in an accounting firm and director of 11 other companies, but Gaylin was not among them.

THE BUSINESS TIMES