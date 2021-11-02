Evergrande faces another bond deadline on Saturday

TOKYO • China Evergrande Group faces another key bond payment deadline on Saturday, part of more than US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) coming due at China's stressed property developers this month as an industry slump persists.

Major builders saw home sales tumble 32 per cent last month from a year earlier, according to property research firm China Real Estate Information Corp (CRIC). That may worsen a cash crunch as the government seeks to curtail leverage in the property sector and bond refinancing becomes increasingly difficult.

Evergrande unit Scenery Journey has US$82.5 million in coupons on two dollar bonds coming due on Saturday. Last week, Evergrande's bondholders received an overdue interest payment shortly before the expiry of a grace period, buying more time for the debt-stricken company to raise cash from asset sales.

A surge in Chinese junk dollar bond yields last month has made it all but impossible for stressed developers to roll over their maturing debt. At least four builders defaulted last month, as the country's credit market undergoes its biggest shakeout in years.

New home sales by area for the nation's top 100 developers fell 32 per cent last month from a year earlier, a report by CRIC showed yesterday.

Sales rose 1.4 per cent from a month earlier. The outlook for the property market does not seem promising and sales may continue to slow towards the end of the year, according to the CRIC report.

Chinese financial markets were mostly unfazed after Beijing decided to expand property tax trials by imposing levies on some home owners. The trials are expected to last five years, paving the way for an eventual nationwide roll-out.

While the taxes are "untimely" and may exacerbate negative sentiment toward developer stocks, there is little incremental drag on sectors that are already facing headwinds, according to Mr Cheng Wee Tan, a Singapore-based senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

China's indebted developers are struggling to meet Beijing's tighter financing rules. Two-thirds of the top 30 Chinese property firms by sales ranked by CRIC have breached at least one of the metrics known as the "three red lines", Bloomberg-compiled data showed as at last Friday.

The banking system has so far managed to shrug off the property industry slump. China's biggest state-run banks extended their earnings recovery in the third quarter, fuelled by rising credit demand and improving asset quality, results showed last week.

Still, risks are emerging as turmoil mounts in the nation's sprawling real estate market. Chinese banks had more than 51.4 trillion yuan (S$10.8 trillion) of outstanding loans to the real estate sector as at September, an increase of 7.6 per cent from a year earlier.

Overall, about 41 per cent of China's banking system assets were either directly or indirectly associated with the property sector by the end of last year, and any slide in property prices may lead to knock-on effects on asset quality owing to higher default rates in related sectors and lower collateral value, according to Citigroup. BLOOMBERG