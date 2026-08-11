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Even Mercedes can’t stop the decline of German cars in China

While the overall Chinese market is down due to a protracted real estate crisis that is weighing on spending, German companies are losing out more because their line-ups tend to be pricier and feature more combustion engine cars, a segment that is in decline.

BEIJING – After decades of winning over Chinese buyers with its German engineering, Mercedes-Benz took the humbling step last autumn of partnering fast-food chain McDonald’s to hype its newest car.

In the “So Mc-Benz” campaign, Mercedes allowed a cheeseburger figurine to take the spot of its traditional three-pointed star on the all-electric CLA, a saloon it hoped would stop sales from sliding in the world’s largest car market.

The ads were supposed to make the vehicle popular with China’s young and hip.

It did not work. Mercedes sold only 1,153 units in China in the first half of 2026, a fraction of the more than 80,000 similarly priced SU7 saloons Xiaomi Corporation delivered in the period.

The performance echoes the challenges BMW, Volkswagen and Porsche face in China, where they all reported second-quarter sales declines of at least 30 per cent, worse than the overall market’s drop.

Meanwhile, the likes of Xiaomi and BYD are taking customers from them, depriving the Germans of a key growth and profit driver.

So far, none of them has found a way to arrest the downward spiral.

It is not that they are not trying. Most of them have partnered Chinese companies to gain access to the latest electric vehicle technology and better understand what local drivers want.

Mercedes built a long-wheelbase version of the CLA to appeal to Chinese tastes for a roomier back seat.

It packed the car with software including AI-powered voice control and priced it from just 229,000 yuan (S$43,500), roughly 40 per cent cheaper than the European version.

Instead of winning clients, Mercedes had to concede that competing in China would require even further price cuts that would see it lose money on almost every electric CLA sold, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is limiting its push for the car until the economics improve, the people said.

Mercedes said the model was never meant to drive volume but rather show off the company’s latest technology in the hotly contested entry-level segment.

The carmaker is “focusing on sustainable growth rather than purchasing short-term market share”, it said in an e-mail statement.

The company pointed to the electric GLC, a compact sport utility vehicle introduced in China in July, as doing well in terms of market feedback and pre-orders.

Chinese manufacturers, meanwhile, are willing to endure significant pain to win market share.

BYD’s first-quarter profit tumbled 55 per cent to its lowest level in more than three years as the price war takes its toll.

Geely Automobile Holdings’ income also fell in the period.

At this point, significant parts of German carmakers’ offerings are simply priced out of China, according to JPMorgan analyst Jose Asumendi.

While the overall Chinese market is down due to a protracted real estate crisis that is weighing on spending, German companies are losing out more because their line-ups tend to be pricier and feature more combustion engine cars, a segment that is in decline.

BMW slashed its margin outlook due to the China slump, putting it on course to be the least profitable major European automaker in 2026.

Managers including Mercedes chief executive Ola Kallenius expect the market to remain brutally competitive for years to come.

The problem is not only price.

In many cases, German carmakers still operate on the development-to-market schedule of the petrol era, refreshing products every four years or longer, and teasing snippets of new cars long before drivers can buy them.

But in China, the EV market has come to resemble the frenzied pace of consumer electronics, with brands rejuvenating cars as fast as 18 months and having a new model ready for mass purchase right off the bat.

“And while it’s being sold, you’re already making the next iteration,” said Xing Zhou, an automotive adviser at AlixPartners who has worked in both Germany and China. “There’s no way that this industry will go back to the old way.”

That is fuelling a fundamental shift in brand perception in China, where Mercedes, Audi and BMW are losing their luxury edge because they are perceived as trailing local manufacturers on software and EV technology.

Part of why the electric CLA is flopping is because rivals led by Xiaomi’s SU7 dominate the segment at that price point with more advanced automated driving functionality, a mobile phone-first entertainment system and hipper branding, said Li Yanwei, who advises the China Automobile Dealers Association.

The CLA’s sporty design tries to cater to a younger crowd, ignoring Mercedes’ traditional middle-aged customers who tend to have families and prefer bigger interiors, he added.

The CLA “is in an awkward place where it’s not the most affordable and not the most luxurious”, Li said.

Beijing’s push of the industry has created some 150 domestic car brands, and they alone churned out some 500 new or updated models in the first half of 2026, according to Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume. It is a “China Speed” foreign carmakers struggle to match.

The shift, which has accelerated since the start of 2026, is starving the German carmakers of returns that help keep costly car production going in their home country.

Blume in June said Volkswagen’s business model was essentially broken.

The comments paved the way for his plan to cut 100,000 jobs and shutter German factories.

In China, Blume is betting on partnerships with Xpeng and state-owned SAIC to rejuvenate the VW and Audi brands.

The first of the new VW-Xpeng models, the ID.Unyx 08, went on sale only recently, meaning there is little data to judge its success.

Deliveries of the Chinese Audi sub-brand’s E5 Sportback, which has been out for roughly a year, have been underwhelming despite the car garnering critical acclaim.

For BMW, which in June slashed its projected car-making margin to as low as 1 per cent because of the decline in China, the main test is around the corner.

The company is about to embark on its most ambitious push in the country in years with the first two of its revamped Neue Klasse models, the electric i3 saloon and the iX3 SUV.

The latter will open for pre-sales in China on Aug 21. Both are long-wheelbase models catering to local drivers.

While the jury is still out on BMW’s improved offering in China, early signs like the slow sales of the CLA do not bode well for the Germans.

Even high-end versions that appeal to European drivers looking for long Autobahn rides are struggling in China as competitors introduce equally efficient models faster, brimming with features catering to local tastes, like karaoke machines and seats that fold flat for car camping.

When Summer Chen, a 32-year-old tourism worker from Chengdu, went shopping for a new EV, Mercedes was at the top of her mind.

Her family had owned an E300 saloon for around 10 years and she was ready to pay slightly more to stick with the venerable German brand.

But when she checked out the CLA at a dealership, she was disappointed by what she felt was an old-fashioned user interface and clunky dashboard screens.

In the end, she went for Tesla’s Model 3, citing its superior design.

“Smart features aren’t an advantage for Mercedes,” Chen said. “Whatever the company comes up with, Tesla, Xiaomi and Huawei can too.” BLOOMBERG