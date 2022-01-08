Even mainland traders are dumping China tech stocks

HONG KONG • While technology stocks around the globe got hit this week, shares of Hong Kong companies had already taken a pounding, in part because a key constituency - mainland Chinese investors - has walked away from the market.

For the first time since 2018, shareholders from China were net sellers of Hong Kong stocks in the second half of last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data.

Technology was among the hardest hit during the period, led by Tencent and Meituan, the data showed. For the first time, the two are among the least favourite stocks of Chinese investors.

Chinese investors accelerated their selling of Hong Kong stocks when Beijing stepped up its crackdown on the tech sector and the economy slowed further.

Although Hong Kong stocks trade below book value and tech shares are 30 per cent cheaper than their mainland peers, few traders are willing to call a bottom, given the absence of a big group of would-be buyers. That is likely to keep casting a shadow over US-listed tech stocks from both the mainland and Hong Kong.

"Because policy uncertainties are still there, it's smartest to save ammunition and have in place strict risk control," said Mr Cai Dian, a fund manager at Beijing Eastern Smart Rock asset management, who said he will maximise his position in Hong Kong shares only if the market falls another 50 per cent.

The Hang Seng Tech Index has tumbled more than 50 per cent from its February peak last year, though it gained as much as 1.7 per cent yesterday. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index has lost only about 5 per cent from its November record, even after Wednesday's 3.1 per cent decline.

The US sell-off eased on Thursday, with the Nasdaq 100 slipping 0.4 per cent at 10am in New York. But the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index ticked higher after the recent rout, led by gains in Alibaba Group and Tencent.

As mainland investors swung from buyers in the first half of last year to sellers in the second, they dumped their old favourite Internet giant stocks.

Tencent, for example, saw net selling of 19 billion yuan (S$4 billion) in the second half, turning from the most-favoured stock into the least-favoured. The online game giant was the most purchased stock in 2020.

Kuaishou Technology, which in September joined the trading link that allows mainland investors to buy Hong Kong shares, was the only tech stock that was on the top of Chinese investors' buying list in the second half, the data showed.