European, Chinese automakers launch product blitz at Paris car show in fight for market share

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The DS F3VER concept car, by DS Automobiles, at a Stellantis NV presentation ahead of the Paris Motor Show in Meudon, France on Oct 11.

PARIS - European and Chinese automakers were expected to unveil as many as 60 new models at the Paris car show on Oct 12, as the fight for car buyers’ attention on the continent continues to intensify.

This year’s show comes just days after the European Union announced a deal with China that could cut Chinese imports of hybrid vehicles to the bloc by more than half, though it did not provide details on how the agreement will be implemented.

Around 20 Chinese brands are attending this year’s show, including BYD and Chery, double their presence at the last Paris car show in 2024 as they face a gruelling EV price war and falling sales at home.

Chinese brands have gained share rapidly in Europe in the last three years.

According to a client note issued by Jefferies on Oct 11, the EU-China deal could hit BYD, Chery and state-owned SAIC’s MG brand hardest as between them they accounted for 90% of Chinese brand hybrid sales in the EU in the first eight months of 2026.

Speaking at an event late on Oct 11, Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume welcomed progress in EU-China trade talks, adding: “Europe must still ensure a level playing field in its own markets.”

“Those who sell here should compete under comparable conditions and create jobs and value here in Europe too,” Blume added, at a venue festooned with blue EU flags.

As part of its bid to regain lost market share in Europe, world No. 4 automaker Stellantis alone is launching six new models across its European brands at the show and unveiling nine concept cars, a remarkable turnaround after years of maintaining a low-key presence at shows on the continent.

During a high-profile event on Oct 11, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa promised attendees they would “witness the reinvention of a European icon,” with an affordable retro electric version of the iconic Citroen 2CV aimed at fending off Chinese competition.

“Our great brands never stand still,” Filosa said.

Like other Western car shows, Paris had been in decline until Chinese automakers started showing up in Europe in force four years ago.

‘If they drop exports they die’

Alongside automakers like BYD and Chery, this year’s show will feature new Chinese brands like Aito, while state-owned automaker Changan will launch two new brands - Nevo and Avatr.

The EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-made fully electric vehicles in October 2024.



The European Commission is also working on legislation that would include “Made in Europe” provisions mandating minimum local content in EVs to gain access to large parts of the EU’s car market.

Major Chinese automakers have been looking for European production ahead of “Made in Europe”, often in partnership with legacy automakers.

In July, China’s Geely Auto said it will produce electric SUVs at a Ford Motor factory in Spain.

Speaking at an event on a floating gallery on the River Seine on Oct 11, Geely Auto CEO Alex Nan emphasised the automaker’s deepening partnership with French automaker Renault and the company’s “commitment to Europe”.

Car sales in China, the world’s largest car market, fell 20% in the first half of 2026, increasing the pressure on Chinese automakers to grow sales overseas.

As the US market is effectively closed to China’s auto industry, Europe is the top priority for its automakers.

“If they drop exports in Europe, they die because they can’t make the money elsewhere,” said Francois Roudier, secretary general of the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. REUTERS