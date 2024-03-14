Europe’s battered IPO market sees early signs of a revival

Stock listings from a handful of big companies have put Europe’s initial-public offering market on track for a revival following two years of pulled deals and weak trading debuts.

The total value of IPOs announced in 2024 has more than doubled to US$5.5 billion (S$7.33 billion) compared to the first quarter of 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Skincare company Galderma Group and perfume retailer Douglas are among firms to start marketing share sales this week. In both cases, demand far exceeded the deal size within hours of orders being opened.

Companies that shelved listings in 2023 are being enticed back by stock markets at record highs and optimism that central banks are close to cutting rates. They’re also encouraged by the strong performance of listings that have already taken place in 2024. Germany’s Renk Group has jumped 70 per cent since going public in early February and Theon International is up 27 per cent.

The reopening of the European IPO market has shown “encouraging signs early this year with a handful of successful listings,” said Mr Andrew Briscoe, head of Bank of America’s ECM syndicate in EMEA. “If these IPOs list and trade successfully, it will be a further boost to potential IPO activity.”

The market still has a long way to go before volumes return to levels reached before interest rates began rising. Renault’s decision to cancel plans for listing its electric-vehicle unit Ampere earlier in 2024 served as a reminder that caution still persists.

Mr Jos Dijsselhof, the chief executive officer of the Swiss stock exchange, known as SIX Group AG, is optimistic that a revival is underway. After the Galderma IPO he said the pipeline is “probably one of the better ones we’ve seen in the last couple of years.”

“I’m bullish on the IPO pipeline and also confident this will have a positive impact on the trading volumes,” Mr Dijsselhof said. BLOOMBERG