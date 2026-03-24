Estee Lauder in discussion to merge with Jean Paul Gaultier owner Puig

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The merger talks occur as Estee Lauder attempts to turn around its business amid sluggish demand in the US.

Estee Lauder is in discussions regarding a potential merger with Barcelona-based beauty group Puig, the companies said on March 23, amid a flurry of dealmaking in the beauty sector.

Shares of Estee Lauder, which has a market capitalisation of around US$31 billion (S$40 billion), closed down about 7 per cent following the news.

Puig, the company behind perfume brands Rabanne, Carolina Herrera and Jean Paul Gaultier, said no agreement has been reached on the potential merger and that there is no assurance regarding the deal or its terms.

Estee, which is attempting to turn around its business amid sluggish demand in the US, had bought US fashion label Tom Ford for US$2.8 billion in 2022, its biggest deal so far.

The merger talks follow 2025 deals in the beauty sector, including Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand Rhode being acquired by E.l.f. Beauty for about US$1 billion.

Gucci-owner Kering also agreed in 2025 to sell its beauty business to L’Oreal for €4 billion, while Coty launched a strategic review of its consumer beauty business, possibly leading to the sale of brands such as CoverGirl and Rimmel.

Estee Lauder and Puig have discussed a combination involving a mix of cash and stock, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 23, citing people familiar with the talks. The Financial Times had also reported that the tie-up would create a US$40 billion beauty giant.

Puig, which had completed Spain’s biggest initial public offering in nearly a decade in 2024, posted a 12 per cent rise in 2025 net profit in February. REUTERS