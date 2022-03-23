ESR-Reit, ALog Trust unit holders vote in favour of merged entity

After a series of speed bumps, unit holders of ESR-Reit and Ara Logos Logistics Trust (ALog Trust) on Monday voted overwhelmingly in favour of the merger to form ESR-Logos Reit (E-Log Reit).

The enlarged entity will have $5.4 billion in total assets under management and rank among the 10 largest Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) based on its theoretical combined market capitalisation.

Some 98.6 per cent of ESR-Reit unit holders voted in favour of the merger, and 98.4 per cent agreed to the issuance of new ESR-Reit units to ALog Trust unit holders at an issue price of 49.24 cents apiece as part of the consideration of the merger.

"The EGM results validate our belief that unit holders appreciate the importance of size and scale as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Mr Adrian Chui, chief executive officer of the ESR-Reit manager.

"Additionally, this successful merger addresses the issues of the overlapping investment mandates and conflicts of interest arising from a common sponsor, thereby allowing our sponsor, ESR Group, to concentrate its efforts and resources on our single enlarged platform," he added.

At a separate EGM for ALog Trust unit holders held hours later, 94.8 per cent of the total number of votes received from Alog Trust unit holders were cast in favour of the extraordinary resolution to amend the trust deed.

The proposed amendments to the trust deed were to facilitate the implementation of the scheme.

At a scheme meeting following this EGM, 62.9 per cent in number of the ALog Trust unit holders present and voting by proxy voted to approve the scheme.

They represented 92.5 per cent of the value of the ALog Trust units held by the unit holders present and voting by proxy at the scheme meeting.

Mr Chui will be the chief executive of the manager of E-Log Reit following the merger, while Ms Karen Lee, chief executive of Alog Trust's manager, will take on the role of deputy chief executive of the manager of the enlarged entity.

Back in mid-January, proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis recommended that unit holders of ALog Trust vote against the merger.

The firms objected to the proposed merger on grounds that the process had been "questionable" and that the offer price was unfair to ALog Trust unit holders.

In response, the Reit managers postponed the EGMs planned for Jan 27 and sweetened the deal for ALog Trust unit holders.

The scheme consideration was raised to 9.7 cents in cash and 1.7729 in ESR-Reit units for every ALog unit, from 9.5 cents in cash and 1.6765 in ESR-Reit units previously.

Earlier this month, both proxy advisers issued fresh reports which recommended unit holders to vote in favour of the merger based on the revised terms of the offer.

The enlarged Reit is expected to benefit from having greater scale, improved tenant diversification and greater access to capital at a more competitive cost.

Subject to the necessary approvals, the merger is expected to become effective by the end of next month. Following this, ALog Trust will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange around May this year.

