Equity and debt fundraising up 49% in January to $50.4 billion: SGX

SINGAPORE - Total equity and debt fundraising shot up 49 per cent from December to hit $50.4 billion in January, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) noted on Tuesday (Feb 11).

Two major deals were Resources Global Development's initial public offering on Catalist and the listing of sovereign bonds by Laos.

Singapore's total securities market turnover also rose, up 27 per cent from December to January to $25.6 billion despite the closure of several regional markets during the Chinese New Year period.

The market turnover value of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the SGX surged 73 per cent in January to $263 million, its highest gain since August 2018.

The SGX also noted that its suite of equity derivatives expanded in January, signalling increased optimism towards emerging Asia from institutional investors.

This followed the signing of the phase one trade agreement between the United States and China, it added.