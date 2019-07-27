Epicentre to fire absent chairman, conduct audit

Epicentre Holdings will terminate the employment of its executive chairman and acting chief executive Kenneth Lim Tiong Hian, who has been uncontactable since May 24.

The former Apple reseller will engage an audit firm to investigate past transactions involving Mr Kenneth Lim and his associates, it told the Singapore Exchange (SGX) late on Thursday night. The special auditor will report directly to the Singapore Exchange Regulation on its findings.

"Hard measures on spending" will also be put in place by the company and its subsidiaries, Epicentre said in reply to the SGX's queries over creditors and steps that independent directors had taken to safeguard the group's interests.

Epicentre disclosed additional details on various creditors - including the events leading up to creditor Goh Chee Hong filing an application with the High Court to place Epicentre under judicial management.

It also stated the debts owed to ELush T3, which runs Apple reseller iStudio, and one Mr Jonathan Lim.

Epicentre said that there were discrepancies in five loan agreements with two creditors. It said it was unaware of these agreements and has made two police reports on the matter.

The company said three of these agreements were allegedly from a Ms Gemma Martinez, totalling $610,000, and the other two were from a Mr Curtichs Javier, totalling $408,000.

Epicentre said it had no knowledge of the individuals and that their letters of claim had errors such as a wrong company seal and address.

Mr Kenneth Lim's signature on the loan agreements also appeared to be fake, it added.

Ms Martinez's name was identified in a recent announcement from AA Group Holdings.

The Singapore firm said Ms Martinez was cited as an alleged creditor, who had sent two statutory demands and one letter of demand over financing agreements allegedly signed by Mr Kenneth Lim on AA Group's behalf.

AA Group said it did not authorise Mr Kenneth Lim to enter into the agreements on its behalf and that he "is not and has never been a director, officer or employee of the company or any of its subsidiaries".

Trading in Epicentre's shares has been suspended since May 30.