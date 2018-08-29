Environmental services provider 800 Super reports $1.65m Q4 loss

Waste management and horticultural services firm 800 Super Holdings reversed into the red for the fourth quarter on the back of higher expenses, it reported yesterday.

It recorded a net loss of $1.65 million for the three months ended June 30, compared with earnings of $2.72 million in the same period last year. The result sent the stock plunging, closing down 17.5 per cent to 82.5 cents.

Revenue fell 1.8 per cent to $37.9 million, mainly because of the completion of term contracts and renewal of certain contracts at more competitive prices, 800 Super said.

Loss per share stood at 0.93 cent, from an earnings per share of 1.52 cents last year.

Net profit fell 46.5 per cent to $9.2 million for the full year, while revenue slipped 3.7 per cent to $151.1 million.

On a per share basis, earnings came in at 5.12 cents for the 12 months ended June 30, down from 9.58 cents for the previous year.

Notably, purchase of supplies and disposal charges rose 42.6 per cent to $7.8 million for the fourth quarter, and were up 13.5 per cent to $26.9 million for the full year.

AT A GLANCE

REVENUE: $37.9 million (-1.8%) NET LOSS: $1.65 million (2017 net profit: $2.72 million) DIVIDEND PER SHARE: 1 cent (-66.7%)

This was mainly attributable to higher production levels for the group's plastic recycling plant, the acquisition of Iwash Laundry (Senoko) consolidated into the group for the second quarter, and higher fuel costs.

The firm also noted that the development of its sludge treatment facility in Tuas South is now undergoing testing and commissioning.

The facility has started to treat sludge from water reclamation plants operated by national water agency PUB, and is slated to be fully operational by December.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group expects to remain profitable for the next financial reporting period.