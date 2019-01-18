Entertainment and education sectors beckon

Growing demand among Indian consumers for services and experiences, beyond quality goods, has given rise to business opportunities for lifestyle concepts in areas such as entertainment and education, according to Enterprise Singapore global markets director for South Asia Tay Lian Chew.

While these areas are relatively "unexplored" by Singapore companies, some like local education consultancy Duck Learning have already made their move.

After gaining a foothold in Singapore, it established itself in India in 2016 - and now serves more than 50 schools there.

Its work in India includes setting up a learning space in Mumbai's Garodia International School where students use Lego sets in lessons relating to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem).

Duck Learning, Lego Education's exclusive partner in western India, has also provided training for teachers, especially in education through play.

Its solutions, said chief executive Hozefa Aziz, target students from pre-school to college.

"Stem education is essential for students to develop skills required in the 21st century economy, but it is not yet widespread in Indian schools," he said. "Duck Learning brings Stem education from Singapore... (and) schools in India are keen to incorporate such solutions into their curriculum."

Globally, India's education sector is among the largest, with more than 1.4 million schools, and over 200 million students.

A 2018 Care Ratings report noted India's growing demand for quality education and flagged that it has the world's largest population in the age bracket of three to 23 years as well and, hence, a large "addressable market" for this sector.

Seow Bei Yi