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Jobs where AI makes the task easier for non-experts to perform, such as medical secretaries, are seeing much slower growth.

NEW YORK – Artificial intelligence is pulling the global labour market in two opposite directions, rewarding companies that use AI to enhance human skills, while leaving those who use it merely to cut costs further behind, a new study suggests.

Roles requiring specific AI skills increased almost eight times faster than the total job market in 2025, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) study. Such roles are also seeing higher wage growth, the PwC 2026 AI Jobs Barometer report showed.

Jobs that can use AI to amplify human skills such as creativity and judgment are rising the fastest, with PwC naming radiologists and recruiters as examples.

Jobs where AI makes the task easier for non-experts to perform, such as IT service managers and medical secretaries, are seeing much slower growth.

“The companies seeing the greatest returns on AI are using it to amplify human expertise, accelerate innovation and create entirely new sources of value,” said Joe Atkinson, PwC’s global chief AI officer. “They’re pulling further ahead on productivity and growth than companies that focus primarily on automation.”

The report drew on data, including over a billion job postings across 27 countries and territories, combining labour-market, financial and occupational information to track how AI is reshaping work, skills, wages and productivity.

Entry-level, AI-exposed positions increasingly require what have traditionally been senior human competencies, such as judgment, empathy, ethics, creativity and leadership, PwC said.

Roles requiring such skills have grown 35 per cent since 2019, while so-called non-seniorised entry-level positions, which do not require such skills, have shrunk by 10 per cent.

Meanwhile, PwC’s latest Global CEO Survey found that 49 per cent of chief executive officers expect AI adoption to reduce junior hiring over the next three years, compared with just 12 per cent who expect the same for senior roles.

“AI is removing some of the routine work that once acted as an apprenticeship,” said Pete Brown, PwC’s global workforce leader.

Meanwhile, it is “increasing demand for judgment, leadership and adaptability much earlier in careers. Organisations will have to rethink how they develop talent.”

AI leads to more hiring

Perhaps surprisingly, PwC found that greater AI exposure correlated with faster headcount growth, not job losses. Companies most exposed to AI increased employment 52 per cent from 2018 levels, versus 36 per cent for the least-exposed firms.

Roles requiring specialised AI skills – such as machine learning and prompt engineering – grew 69 per cent in 2025, about eight times faster than the 9 per cent growth of the overall job market.

The wage premium for those roles widened to 62 per cent from 57 per cent the prior year. That premium varies sharply by sector: As high as 118 per cent in consumer markets, but just 16 per cent in government and the public sector.

Professional roles such as radiologists, air traffic controllers and recruiters saw job growth twice as rapid, and salary growth 42 per cent faster, than categories like IT service managers, loan officers and medical secretaries.

Technology, media and telecommunications led AI-driven job growth in 2025 at 11 per cent, followed by professional services at 6 per cent, while health care lagged at under 1 per cent.

Financial analysts offered a notable case study: Rather than being displaced, they have gained powerful new AI tools that let them conduct far more complex analysis.

The study showed that financial analyst employment has continued to climb as new specialisations emerge, many commanding higher wages.

Companies in the most AI-exposed sectors posted 34 per cent productivity growth in 2025 compared with 2018, versus 24 per cent for the least-exposed companies.

The top 20 per cent of companies by AI exposure achieved labour productivity gains of 163 per cent relative to 2018, which is nearly five times the average for AI-exposed companies overall.

In the age of AI, “winning is not just about using technology, it is about human skills”, PwC said. “The more AI is deployed, the more distinctly human expertise is valued.” BLOOMBERG