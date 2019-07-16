Engineering JV to build $668m of pumping stations

National water agency PUB has appointed Koh Brothers Eco Engineering's construction unit and its joint venture (JV) partner, China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering, for a $668.2 million pumping station project at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant.

The contract was awarded to Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor (KBCE) and the JV partner after an open tender exercise in the fourth quarter of last year, which received 16 bids.

Koh Brothers Eco Engineering has an effective 60 per cent stake in the JV company set up for the project by KBCE and China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering.

The stations are a major part of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) Phase 2 project, PUB said yesterday. Construction is expected to conclude by 2025.

Five deep shafts will be constructed at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant to house 26 large-capacity pumps.

The pumping stations will be equipped to pump domestic and industrial used water separately from deep sewerage tunnels to the plant for treatment.

While domestic used water will be treated before being further purified to Newater, industrial used water will be treated and supplied to industries for reuse.

PUB said DTSS Phase 2 is a $6.5 billion infrastructure initiative to boost Singapore's water sustainability through water reclamation and recycling in a continuous cycle.

The first phase was completed in 2008.