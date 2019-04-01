Energy, petrochemical veteran Tan Soo Koong to helm Singapore LNG

SINGAPORE - Singapore LNG Corporation has appointed energy and petrochemical sector veteran Tan Soo Koong as its CEO, effective April 2, 2019. Mr Tan replaces John Ng, who stepped down in December 2018.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Tan was managing director of Vopak Terminals Singapore, where he oversaw five terminals which generated a sizeable portion of Vopak's global revenue, the statement said. Before Vopak, Mr Tan managed the operations and business of Titan Petrochemicals' olefins and aromatics business unit, and led the manufacturing function at GE Plastics SEA.

Tang Kin Fei, chairman of Singapore LNG, said that Mr Tan "brings to the company a wealth of operational, technical and commercial experience in terminalling, production and manufacturing". He is also "recognised within the industry as being a balanced, visionary and authentic leader".

"With him at the helm, Singapore LNG will continue to be relentless in driving excellence in our terminal's operations to ensure security of LNG (liquefied natural gas) supply for Singapore; while at the same time, to be that catalyst to grow the LNG business and establish Singapore as the regional LNG hub," Mr Tang added.