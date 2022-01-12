Embrace the future: Put your business on the digital map

Business owners and entrepreneurs who want their business to remain relevant and competitive in today’s tech-forward world must consider digitising quickly – starting with an online presence. Many companies are already beginning to embrace a digital future, with more than 40,000 SMEs in Singapore joining the Government’s SMEs GoDigital programme in 2020, which encourages companies here to go digital.
Businesses that want to take this first-step will find a great digitalisation partner in GoDaddy. The world’s largest domain name registrar, GoDaddy offers complete end-to-end solutions from building a website and e-store, to engaging customers via digital marketing.
Creating a website without coding
The notion that one needs programming knowledge to build a website is no longer true. Today, GoDaddy’s Website Builder lets anyone create stunning websites to suit businesses of every type and size, all with just the click of a mouse.
This powerful tool comes ready with more than 1,500 professionally designed templates that are highly customisable. It is easy to add content, new pages, and even entire new sections to a website. To help showcase your products better, you can even create image and photo galleries, or feature videos from YouTube and Vimeo.
All websites created using GoDaddy’s Website Builder are also automatically mobile adaptive, which means that the website can optimise its layout so that your content looks perfect whether your customers are browsing it on a computer screen, phone, or tablet. With mobile devices driving most of the web traffic today, this is a crucial feature for websites to have, so that businesses can reach out to the target audience that matters.
A complete suite of integrated marketing tools
Now that you have built your website, you will want to attract new customers to visit it. GoDaddy offers a complete digital marketing suite that is designed to work seamlessly with your website, so that you can start promoting your online presence right away.
The digital marketing suite includes GoDaddy Studio, the All-In-One Dashboard, and a search engine optimisation tool to make your site Google ready, among other nifty features.
Businesses will want to start with GoDaddy Studio, a content creator tool that lets anyone design professional-looking social posts and other branded content to better engage with your audience and convert them into customers. Once you are done, you can publish your social media posts directly from the GoDaddy All-In-One dashboard.
To grow your business presence on major search engines such as Google and Bing, you can tap on GoDaddy’s Search Engine Optimisation. This built-in tool analyses your website and finds ways to optimise it for search engines. You will then be taken through a step-by-step guide as the tool gives you keyword and phrase suggestions to improve your website’s search rankings.
Build an e-store and more
Businesses that are planning to sell their products online may also want to consider using GoDaddy E-Store to build their first online store. This browser-based tool offers the same, easy-to-use drag and drop functions as the Website Builder.
With the ability to cater to businesses of any size, GoDaddy E-Store lets you sell up to 2,500 products in your online store and supports the sale of digital content as well. The latter feature is especially suited to hobbyists and independent content creators, as they can sell music, videos, and other content directly to customers. Whether you’re selling coffee or comics, the features in GoDaddy E-store make it simple to create an online store that suits your business model.
If you already have a WordPress site or want more advanced features for your website, GoDaddy’s Word Press Hosting can help you run them more efficiently too. Setting up your WordPress site in the GoDaddy dashboard is easy, and you can even manage multiple sites all in one user-friendly interface.
A strong online brand starts with a website
The e-commerce boom is expected to continue seeing growth in Singapore and across the rest of Asia, while digitisation is influencing many aspects of our lives. For businesses, this means that there is no better time than now to start building an online presence and brand, and all these starts with a good website.
As part of their ongoing efforts to support entrepreneurs and to celebrate the New Year, GoDaddy is offering a variety of special offers to help you Make A Different Future. Click here for more information on how to participate.