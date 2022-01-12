Embrace the future: Put your business on the digital map

Business owners and entrepreneurs who want their business to remain relevant and competitive in today’s tech-forward world must consider digitising quickly – starting with an online presence. Many companies are already beginning to embrace a digital future, with more than 40,000 SMEs in Singapore joining the Government’s SMEs GoDigital programme in 2020, which encourages companies here to go digital.

Businesses that want to take this first-step will find a great digitalisation partner in GoDaddy. The world’s largest domain name registrar, GoDaddy offers complete end-to-end solutions from building a website and e-store, to engaging customers via digital marketing.

Creating a website without coding

The notion that one needs programming knowledge to build a website is no longer true. Today, GoDaddy’s Website Builder lets anyone create stunning websites to suit businesses of every type and size, all with just the click of a mouse.

This powerful tool comes ready with more than 1,500 professionally designed templates that are highly customisable. It is easy to add content, new pages, and even entire new sections to a website. To help showcase your products better, you can even create image and photo galleries, or feature videos from YouTube and Vimeo.

All websites created using GoDaddy’s Website Builder are also automatically mobile adaptive, which means that the website can optimise its layout so that your content looks perfect whether your customers are browsing it on a computer screen, phone, or tablet. With mobile devices driving most of the web traffic today, this is a crucial feature for websites to have, so that businesses can reach out to the target audience that matters.

A complete suite of integrated marketing tools

Now that you have built your website, you will want to attract new customers to visit it. GoDaddy offers a complete digital marketing suite that is designed to work seamlessly with your website, so that you can start promoting your online presence right away.

The digital marketing suite includes GoDaddy Studio, the All-In-One Dashboard, and a search engine optimisation tool to make your site Google ready, among other nifty features.