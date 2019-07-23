Emas seeks judicial management after failed rescue deals

Troubled marine group Emas Offshore has applied to be placed under judicial management, it said yesterday. This comes five months after another rescue plan for the company was called off.

Judicial management is a rescue procedure to restructure a distressed company's debt. An independent manager takes control of the company's affairs in an attempt to help it survive or restructure.

Emas said it filed an application in the High Court on July 19.

The application means a moratorium will be in place until it is either granted or dismissed. No resolution can be passed to wind up Emas and no steps taken to enforce any security over its property.

The latest development follows failed attempts to bail out Emas or related units. In February, Philippine group Udenna Corporation told Emas its proposed investment of US$73.29 million (S$100 million) would not occur after the parties had inked a non-binding dealsheet in October last year. Udenna gave no reason for its decision. And in July last year, oil and gas equipment supplier Baker Technology pulled out of its plan to invest US$50 million in Emas.

Trading in dual-listed Emas was suspended here in 2017 and the stock has also been the target of delisting attempts by the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Emas is a subsidiary of former stock market darling Ezra Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the US in 2017 after receiving two statutory demands from creditors.

Ezra's secured creditors include DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank, according to court documents.

The offshore and marine group also failed last July to put its assets, including Emas Offshore, under a separate trust as part of its restructuring.

Last December, Ezra placed four dormant subsidiaries under creditors' voluntary liquidation. Earlier this month, Triyards Marine Services, a unit of Ezra's shipyard arm Triyards, was ordered to wind up. Its creditor Tractors Singapore had applied for the liquidation, and a court order was issued on July 5.