Elon Musk visits Europe as Model 3 Teslas are readied for buyers

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - In a move that will surely delight his many European fans, Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet that he is in Europe for the launch of the Tesla Model 3.

Sharing an itinerary that has him crisscrossing northern Europe, Musk said on Saturday he is planning to visit both Tesla's headquarters in Amsterdam and Oslo, to review service in Norway, before the day ends.

Musk had earlier stopped in Tilburg in the Netherlands and the Belgian port city of Zeebrugge.

Musk's tweet included an image of what appeared to be a number of Model 3 Teslas.

Prices for the cars vary depending on the country, with customers in Belgium paying a base price of €58,800 (S$90,300), compared with €55,400 in Germany and €53,500 in France.

Tesla has cut the Model 3 sticker price in the US twice this year to US$42,900 (S$58,200) to partially offset a reduction in federal tax credits.