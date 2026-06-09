Elon Musk shows detailed design of AI data centre satellite

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In a video on X, Elon Musk also showed off a massive planned expansion of SpaceX’s facility in Bastrop, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas – Elon Musk unveiled a more detailed look at an initial version of an AI data centre satellite SpaceX plans to build, providing fresh insight into the ambitious project driving the company’s highly anticipated initial public offering.

During a 30-minute video shared on his social media website X, SpaceX’s chief executive officer laid out his plans for the future, including the continued development of its Starship rocket and the joint Terafab facility with Tesla that aims to manufacture computer chips in the United States.

Musk also revealed a rendering with specifications of what SpaceX is calling its AI1 satellite, the first version of a spacecraft that the company plans to build as part of a roughly one million satellite network that will do complex computing for artificial intelligence in Earth’s orbit.

He noted that the early version of the satellite, sporting massive solar panels spanning 70m , would support an average compute payload of 120 kilowatts and 150 kilowatts at its peak.

Musk cited SpaceX’s experience with building the company’s Starlink system and said creating the data centre satellites would be simpler than building those powering the satellite-internet service.

“An AI satellite is essentially a lot of solar cells, a radiator, and you still need some laser links, but you don’t have all of the super complex antennas that you have on a Starlink satellite,” he said in the video. “Given the two, the easier one to design for is the AI satellite.”

Musk said the data centre satellites would need to be built bigger than the Starlink satellites.

He also showed off a massive, planned expansion of SpaceX’s facility in Bastrop, Texas, where the company now produces user terminals for its Starlink system.

Dubbed Gigasat in a slide that Musk presented, the facility will span more than 11 million sq ft and more than 405ha of land. It will be comprised of multiple warehouses that will be used to manufacture the massive solar panels needed for the data centre satellites.

While the Gigasat expansion is large, it still pales in comparison to the planned Terafab. Musk also said in the video that the proposed Terafab facility in Texas would be 100 million sq ft, roughly 10 times larger than Tesla’s gigafactory in Austin.

The push to build AI data centre satellites is fuelling SpaceX’s plans to go public in what is shaping up to be the largest IPO in history.

The initiative is also part of Musk’s broader ambitions in the AI race. SpaceX’s newly acquired AI division has fallen behind competitors in developing chatbots, but he has instead chosen to focus on the infrastructure, chips and data centres that run them. BLOOMBERG