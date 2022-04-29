Elon Musk offloads $5.6 billion of Tesla shares, pledges no more sales

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Elon Musk sold about US$4 billion (S$5.6 billion) worth of Tesla shares after announcing a blockbuster US$44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

Tesla's chief executive officer offloaded about 4.4 million shares on April 26 and April 27, filings showed late Thursday (April 28).

Wall Street analysts and investors in the electric carmaker had suspected that Mr Musk may need to sell some stock to cover the US$21 billion equity portion of the Twitter transaction that he's personally guaranteed. Another US$12.5 billion of Mr Musk's deal for Twitter is secured by his Tesla stake.

Mr Musk tweeted shortly after the filings were made public that he has "no further Tesla sales planned after today."

Mr Musk and Twitter reached an agreement on Monday for the world's richest man to buy the social media company. His quest raises several "key man risk" issues for Tesla, where Mr Musk has been CEO since 2008 and has long been the largest shareholder.

Confirmation of Mr Musk's Tesla share sales may unnerve shareholders, scores of whom are retail investors.

Tesla shares fell 12 per cent on April 26, the most since September 2020, and were little changed in the following two sessions, with the stock closing on Thursday at US$877.51.

"It's a brutal cycle for Tesla investors to navigate and casts a shadow on the name with Musk selling more stock," said Dan Ives of Wedbush. "The Twitter deal is becoming an albatross for Tesla's stock and this pours gasoline on the raging fire."

Twitter shares closed on Thursday at US$49.11, short of the US$54.20 that investors will receive for each share they own under the company's deal with Mr Musk.