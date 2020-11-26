Elon Musk No. 2 on richest list as Tesla shares soar

NEW YORK • Elon Musk's year of dizzying ascents hit a new high as the Tesla co-founder passed Microsoft's Bill Gates to become the world's second-richest person.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur's net worth hit US$127.9 billion (S$171.7 billion), up US$7.2 billion, driven by yet another surge in Tesla's share price. Mr Musk has added US$100.3 billion to his net worth this year, the most of anyone on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 richest people. In January, he ranked 35th.

His advance up the wealth ranks has been driven largely by the electric-car maker, whose market value passed US$500 billion on Tuesday. Tesla's shares surged 6.4 per cent to US$555.38 in New York, extending a meteoric rally that has seen the stock gain more than six times this year. The stock has risen nearly 28 per cent since the S&P Dow Jones Indices decided to add the firm to the benchmark index from Dec 21.

Tesla has become by far the world's most valuable carmaker, despite a production that is a fraction of Toyota Motor, Volkswagen or General Motors.

Shares of other electric vehicle (EV) makers have also risen in the last few months as United States President-elect Joe Biden made boosting EVs a top priority during his campaign.

"One of the core underpinnings of the Biden platform will be around pushing clean energy and zero-emissions vehicles with hopes of accelerating the deployment of electric vehicles and public charging outlets by 2030," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note.

About three-quarters of Mr Musk's net worth is comprised of Tesla's shares, which are valued more than four times as much as his stake in Space Exploration Technologies or SpaceX.

Mr Musk's milestone marks only the second time in the index's eight-year history that Microsoft co-founder Mr Gates has ranked lower than No. 2. He held the top spot for years before being bumped by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos in 2017.

The year has been a lucrative one for the world's richest people. Despite the pandemic and widespread layoffs that have disproportionately affected the world's working class and poor, the members of the Bloomberg index have collectively gained 23 per cent - or US$1.3 trillion - since the year began.

Those in the electric vehicle industry have been particular beneficiaries. The combined fortune of Contemporary Amperex Technology chairman and vice-chairman of China's biggest EV battery maker, Mr Zeng Yuqun and Mr Huang Shilin, has soared by US$18.8 billion year-to-date, according to the index.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS