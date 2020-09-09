Elon Musk loses record US$16.3 billion in Tesla rout on S&P snub

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Elon Musk's net worth plunged US$16.3 billion (S$22.4 billion) on Tuesday (Sept 8), the largest single-day wipeout in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as the Tesla rout continued.

The electric-carmaker shed about US$80 billion of its market value on Tuesday, an amount that overshadows the combined value of General Motors and Ford Motor , after its surprise exclusion from the S&P 500 index.

Tesla's shares recorded their worst single-day percentage drop ever and added to the broader sell-off in technology stocks, which have dominated Wall Street's recovery from the coronavirus-driven crash earlier this year.

The stock closed 21.06 per cent lower, while fellow electric automaker Nikola Corp jumped more than 40 per cent after GM said it was acquiring an 11 per cent stake in the company.

Wall Street analysts and investors widely expected Tesla to join the S&P 500 after the company posted its fourth consecutive profitable quarter in July, clearing a major hurdle for its potential inclusion in the benchmark stock index.

In a surprise announcement, the S&P Dow Jones Indices decided to add online craft seller Etsy, semiconductor equipment maker Teradyne and pharmaceutical technology company Catalent to the S&P 500 instead.

"On the one hand, the slide in the share price is due to its non-inclusion in the S&P 500, but on the other hand the slide is also a normalization of the company's valuation," Frank Schwope, an analyst at NORD/LB, said.

Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500 index would have required a lot of funds to buy its shares. Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy said the exclusion likely reflects the challenges in adding a company of Tesla's size to the index.

Bets against Tesla's stock have also increased slightly over the last month, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

On Tuesday morning, short interest in Tesla was US$25.03 billion, with about 8.1 per cent of its outstanding shares shorted.

Tesla's recent stock rally has been driven by its blockbuster quarterly results and on bets it would be added to the S&P 500, which would trigger massive demand for its shares from index funds that track the benchmark.

The world's wealthiest people have lately seen wild swings in their net worth as retail traders accelerate buying and selling in stocks. Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos lost US$7.9 billion on Tuesday, while Zhong Shanshan added more than US$30 billion to his fortune - making him the third-richest person in China - after shares of the bottled water company he founded surged following an initial public offering.

Shares of Nongfu Spring Co, whose red-capped bottles are sold across China everywhere from mom-and-pop snack stalls to high-end hotels, jumped 54 per cent in its Hong Kong debut, pushing Mr Zhong's fortune to US$50.9 billion.

Mr Musk's loss and Mr Zhong's gain are the largest moves in the history of the Bloomberg index, excluding net worth revisions for divorce, redistribution and inheritances. Mr Musk's drop would have been even larger if he hadn't collected his third tranche of options on Tuesday - now worth US$2.2 billion - tied to his compensation package.

Mr Musk, who is now worth US$82.3 billion, fell behind Bernard Arnault for fifth on the list of the world's richest people. The Tesla chief executive officer briefly joined the rarefied centibillionaire club last month, thanks to his audacious pay package and a nearly 500 per cent rally in Tesla shares from January to the end of August.