Elon Musk’s tweet channelling Elvis baffles investors

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk kept investors in the dark over the weekend, floating a cryptic tweet with the word "tender", a likely wink-and-nod reference to a potential tender offer to Twitter shareholders for control of the company.

The world's richest person caused a stir last week after he filed a US$43 billion (S$58 billion) proposal offering US$54.20 a share for the social network, which led Twitter to adopt a so-called poison pill provision on Friday (April 15) to make it harder for Mr Musk or a group of investors to acquire more shares.

If Twitter directors ultimately reject him, the world could learn whether Mr Musk was truly threatening a direct appeal to shareholders or had just added the 1956 Elvis Presley hit Love Me Tender to his playlist.

Mr Musk may try to partner with investors including Oracle given that its co-founder, Mr Larry Ellison, is on Twitter's board, along with a group of private equity firms including Thoma Bravo, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote on Friday. That partnership could raise the bid to US$50 billion, they wrote.

An acquisition is far from certain even without the poison pill provision and defensive tactics from the company's board. Mr Musk said at an April 14 TED conference that he is "unsure" if he will actually be able to acquire the company, adding that he has a backup plan, without offering details.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who remains on the company's board until later this year, took the unusual step of criticising its managers on the platform this weekend. "It has consistently been the dysfunction of the company," Mr Dorsey wrote of Twitter's board.

With all eyes on the battle for Twitter, Wall Street banks are taking sides. Twitter has hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, the latter of which has sparred previously with Mr Musk over the valuation of hundreds of millions of dollars in Tesla stock warrants. Morgan Stanley is advising Mr Musk.

Twitter shares have risen about 15 per cent since Mr Musk disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in the company on April 4 but, at US$45.08 as at April 14, are well shy of his offer price, reflecting doubts that a deal will go through.

Tesla has dropped 9.2 per cent in the same period as its investors grapple with the prospect of Mr Musk, its CEO, being distracted by another public company or passion project. The electric-vehicle maker is also under pressure in China, where its massive Shanghai automobile factory has been shuttered for weeks by the region's Covid-19 lockdowns.

Later this week, Tesla will report first-quarter earnings after posting record deliveries in the first three months of the year. Analysts are estimating revenue of about US$17.8 billion and adjusted earnings of US$2.27 a share.

"Tesla's next phase of growth depends primarily on eliminating capacity constraints in Europe as the Berlin factory begins deliveries," Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kevin Tynan and Andreas Krohn wrote last week. "The pace of adoption and subsequent competition - given a more intense government regulatory and subsidy environment - ratchet up the urgency of getting high-volume nameplates built overseas."