Elon Musk hires Morgan Stanley to help take Tesla private

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Elon Musk has hired Morgan Stanley to assist him in his potential bid to take Tesla private, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley is advising Musk, not the company, its board or a special board committee formed to to evaluate a potential take-private proposal, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The bank suspended coverage of the stock on Tuesday (Aug 21) without explanation.

Musk, 47, shocked the financial world Aug 7 when the chief executive officer tweeted that he wanted to take the electric-car maker private and had "funding secured".

In a blog post, he later indicated that no such financing deal had been closed.

The tweet has drawn a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a person familiar with the matter.

By adding Morgan Stanley to Goldman Sachs Group, Musk has tied up the top two merger advisers in the US this year.

Both banks have been lead underwriters on most of the company's stock and convertible debt offerings.

Morgan Stanley is among Tesla's 20 largest shareholders, with a 0.6 per cent stake. Its Tesla analyst, Adam Jonas, has historically been one of the more bullish researchers of the stock.

The Palo Alto, California-based automaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Tesla shares were little changed at US$321.15 at 2.39pm. After a roller coaster month in which they soared to almost US$380 before falling back below US$300, they are up 3.3 per cent this year, best among US automakers.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have longstanding ties to Musk, who is also CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, as well as Tesla's chairman and largest shareholder.

As of February 2017, Musk owed Morgan Stanley US$344.4 million (S$472.5 million) in personal loans backed by his Tesla shares.