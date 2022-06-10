ECB rate hike lift-off sends Asia stocks sliding with STI down 0.9%

SINGAPORE - The European Central Bank's announcement of plans to end asset purchases and raise interest rates sent Asia markets skidding, extending a global sell-off.

Most major indices in Asia saw red in morning trading.

The Straits Times index was down 27.59 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 3,182.03 at the midday trading break as banks and other benchmark stocks were sold down.

Japan's Nikkei index tumbled 1.4 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2 per cent. Australia's S&P ASX/200 dropped 1 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index lost 1.4 per cent.

Data showing Chinese producer price inflation eased last month to its lowest level in 14 months helped the Shanghai Composite Index buck the regional trend as it rose 0.6 per cent.

But unease remained on news that Shanghai will lock down eight city districts this weekend to mass test millions of people owing to another flare-up in Covid-19 cases.

Asian markets were also nervous ahead of key US inflation data later in the day, which will provide clues about how aggressively the Federal Reserve might raise interest US rates.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones index slid 1.9 per cent, while the S&P 500 posted its biggest single day tumble as it gave up 2.4 per cent, and the tech heavy Nasdaq index buckled 2.8 per cent.

At its meeting after the close of European markets on Thursday, the ECB said it would raise rates by 25 basis points on July 21, then do another hike on Sept 8 which could potentially be bigger if inflation in the Eurozone does not show signs of easing.

"We will make sure that inflation returns to our 2 per cent target over the medium term," ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference. "It is not just a step, it is a journey."

Annual inflation has hit 8.1 per cent across the 19-countries of the Eurozone, no thanks to rising commodity and energy prices resulting from the war in Ukraine and supply chain chokes.

Meanwhile wages have been on an upswing across the continent.

ECB's peers like the Bank of England have also been raising rates.

The ECB's move comes at the heels of the US Federal Reserve's 25 basis points hike in March, followed by 50 basis points hike in May.