Eagle trust's current and ex-directors out on bail

Some past and present directors of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) were arrested and released on bail last Thursday on "reasonable suspicion" over breaches of disclosure rules.

The move came amid police investigations over suspected breaches of disclosure requirements, the managers said on Friday night. The former and current directors out on bail are Lau Chun Wah, Kelvin Peng, Tarun Kataria, Salvatore G. Takoushian, Carl Gabriel Florian Stubbe and Ng Kheng Choo. They have been - or eventually will be - interviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

"EHT understands that the investigations are ongoing, and none of the individuals have been charged for any offence nor do the arrests necessarily signify that there will be charges," said the managers. The current directors will continue to serve on the board and work through the EHT restructure "as far as they are able to", said the managers.

Trading of EHT units was voluntarily suspended on March 24 after the manager defaulted on a loan of US$341 million (S$465 million).

