Eagle Hospitality Trust's DPS 24.4% below IPO forecast

Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) posted a distribution per stapled security (DPS) of 1.179 US cents for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 24.4 per cent lower than its initial public offering (IPO) forecast of 1.56 US cents.

Revenue was down 13.1 per cent to US$20.5 million (S$28.5 million) for the quarter, from the US$23.6 million forecast, according to a regulatory update yesterday. This was due to less favourable United States lodging market fundamentals, roof repairs at its largest asset, the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites, and construction delays, EHT's managers said.

Net property income fell 14.7 per cent on the year to US$14.7 million for the quarter, from a US$17.3 million forecast.

On the Covid-19 situation, Mr Howard Wu, founder and principal of EHT sponsor Urban Commons, said EHT's portfolio remains relatively insulated, given the small number of international guests originating from the more affected regions in Asia.

EHT's managers also said yesterday that the sponsor of Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (EH-Reit), as master lessee, has agreed to amend the master lease agreements in favour of stapled security holders. This means EH-Reit will be able to receive more rent from any outperforming properties that produce excess cash flow.

Some 80 per cent of the excess cash flow from outperforming properties will also be applied to shortfalls in the rent of any underperforming properties.

