Dyson moves HQ to Singapore: 5 things about the British home appliance giant and its billionaire founder

British home appliance giant Dyson said it will be moving its head office to Singapore, a decision that comes just months after it announced that it will set up its first electric car plant here.

Dyson chief executive Jim Rowan said on Tuesday (Jan 22) the decision was not due to tax or fears of Brexit, but because ofthe shift in the importance of the region to the company.

Currently based in Malmesbury, in south-west England, Dyson has grown steadily in recent years to become one of Britain's largest technology companies.

Its growth was spurred by rising consumer demand in Asia, as well as its expansion beyond vacuum cleaners and hand dryers into air purifiers and haircare products.

Here are five things you should know about the tech giant and its billionaire founder.

1. Who is James Dyson?

Founder James Dyson was born in Norfolk on May 2, 1947.

He attended the prestigious Gresham's School, a boarding school in north Norfolk, in his early years and later on went to study art.

Related Story Dyson's Singapore move sparks public backlash in Britain

Related Story British manufacturer Dyson to relocate corporate headquarters to Singapore

He did furniture and interior design at the Royal College of Art from 1966 to 1970.

While he was never trained in engineering, it was during those years that he started to explore the idea of infusing engineering with design.

Related Story Why Dyson picked Singapore to build its electric cars

According to BBC, he met his painter wife, Deirdre, in art school. The couple have three children.

Related Story Choosing Singapore over UK for Dyson's lurch from vacuum cleaners to cars

He was knighted in 2007 and served as the provost of his alma mater.

Mr Dyson recently became Britain's richest person, with a worth of $13.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 richest people.

His company's annual profit broke the record to reach £1.1 billion in 2018, up from £801 million in the previous year.

2. How was his invention born?

Mr Dyson spent five years working on 5,127 prototypes to come up with the world's first bagless vacuum cleaner, simply because he was frustrated with his vacuum cleaner's performance.

The British inventor, in 1978, noticed that his vacuum cleaner bag was always clogged with dust, causing the suction to drop.

Mr Dyson came up with a cyclonic vacuum technology that was more efficient than before by drawing inspiration from the industrial cyclone tower that he had recently built for a factory for his innovation called the ballbarrow, a variation of the wheelbarrow.

The tower was able to separate paint particles from the air using centrifugal force and he wanted to know if the same principles could work in a vacuum cleaner.

According to the BBC, Mr Dyson created the first cyclone device from cardboard and tape, and quickly attached it to his dismantled vacuum cleaner.

He found that it worked and spent years after that perfecting his idea.

After five years of testing and 5,127 prototypes, Dyson invented the world's first bagless vacuum cleaner.

Forbes reported that Dyson's first vacuum was so powerful that its inner-cyclone mechanism separated air and dust at a speed of 924 mph and could pull cigarette smoke from the air.

3. Dyson's growth

In its early days, the product received lukewarm response in Britain as distributors were hesitant about disrupting the replacement dust bag market.

Mr Dyson launched a bright pink version of the product in Japanese catalogues in 1986, but it came at a hefty prize tag of a quarter-million yen.

The Dyson brand was launched in Britain in 1993.

But when Mr Dyson first released the product, he was £2 million in debt from borrowing from the bank to fund the research and development.

Dyson began to gain traction among consumers after British department store John Lewis and other retailers agreed to carry the vacuum cleaner.

It became the country's best-selling vacuum cleaner in two years.

In 2002, it shifted its vacuum cleaner manufacturing away from Malmesbury to Malaysia.

The move sparked criticism among some, who said that this would hit the local economy hard.

"Malmesbury is a small market town and Dyson is the only major manufacturer in the area. How is the local economy expected to soak up these redundancies?" Mr John Monks, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, told the BBC in a 2002 report.

However, the decision paid off. In recent years, Dyson has ventured beyond vacuum cleaners to hairdryers, air purifiers, fans and lights.

Currently, more than 50 per cent of its profits are from customers in Asia.

I n November, Alibaba Group Holding said that some of its top-selling products during its annual Singles' Day event came from Dyson, reported Bloomberg.

4. Vacuum cleaners, fans and now, electric cars

Last year, Dyson announced that it plans to make electric cars at a facility in Singapore.

The company said that the two-storey manufacturing plant will be ready by 2020, and it is expecting to launch the electric car in 2021.

Already, Dyson employs 1,100 people in Singapore and it has said that plans are underway to double the size of its research and operations. Its Singapore Technology Centre at Science Park One will double in size as well.

The company's global team of engineers and scientists grew to 5,853 last year, with investments deepening in areas including energy storage and robotics.

In an interview with The New York Times last year, Mr Dyson said: "Tesla proved that people want electric cars, though I don't think governments have realised it yet.

"The electric car is a much nicer and easier car to own. You don't have to go to gas stations, which aren't very nice."

5. A well-known Brexit supporter

Mr Dyson was among the high-profile business leaders to come out in favour of Brexit, days before the 2016 referendum.

He said that Britain could be £18.5 million richer each year it if left the European Union.

Mr Dyson said that his business had been directly affected by EU regulations.

He had fought and lost a long legal battle against the way vacuum cleaners are labelled for energy efficiency in the EU.

But speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Dyson chief executive Jim Rowan said that the company's move had nothing to do with Brexit.

He added that Brexit is unlikely to impact Dyson given that its supply chain is based in South-east Asia.

He also said Singapore's corporate tax rate of 17 per cent - lower than Britain's - would mean only a "negligible" difference in what would be paid.

Sources: Bloomberg, BBC, The New York Times, Reuters