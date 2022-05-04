Dyna-Mac wins $180m contract; net order book hits record high of $641.1m

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Dyna-mac Holdings, which fabricates topside modules and structures for the offshore oil and gas industry, on Tuesday (May 3) said it obtained a firm contract with a provisional sum of $180 million from a long-time repeat customer.

The new order win brings the company's net order book to-date to a record high of $641.1 million, with deliveries stretching into 2024, mainboard-listed Dyna-Mac said in a bourse filing.

The company will construct topside modules for a floating production storage offloading (FPSO) vessel. Work will commence in the fourth quarter of 2022 and complete in the first quarter of 2024.

Dyna-Mac does not expect the new order to have a material impact on the group's earnings per share and net tangible assets for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2022.

Its counter closed 0.2 cent to 1.6 per cent lower at 12.3 cents on Friday.