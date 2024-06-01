Dow, S&P jump after inflation measure matches expectations

NEW YORK - US stocks finished the day mainly higher on May 31, with the Dow and S&P both rising after April data for the Fed’s favoured inflation measure broadly matched expectations.

The moves came after Commerce Department data showed that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased at an annual rate of 2.7 per cent in April, largely unchanged from March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.5 per cent at 38,686.32, while the broad-based S&P 500 ended the day 0.8 per cent higher at 5,277.51.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was the only major New York index that did not rise on May 31, closing almost unchanged at 16,735.01.

“We’re on track for a positive month,” Mr Angelo Kourkafas, of Edward Jones, told AFP before the closing bell, adding that there was often “a bit of rebalancing” at the end of the month.

“Who knows, maybe on Monday that could easily be reversed,” he added.

Among individual firms, tech firm Dell Technologies tumbled 17.9 per cent despite beating earnings expectations, with some analysts pointing to a lower-than-expected backlog for artificial intelligence servers.

And the apparel company Gap saw its shares surge 28.6 per cent after beating earnings expectations. AFP