Dow, S&P 500 end higher in volatile session after rout

Traders work after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Aug 15, 2019.
Traders work after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Aug 15, 2019.
Published
6 min ago

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly higher on Thursday (Aug 15), staging a tentative recovery after strong US retail sales and Walmart earnings gave a reassuring view of US consumers.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 per cent at 25,578.00, and the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.3 per cent to 2,847.66, rebounding some from Wednesday's rout.

But the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent to 7,766.62.

US stocks fell sharply on Wednesday on rising recession fears, with the Dow suffering its worst session of 2019.

