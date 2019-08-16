Dow, S&P 500 end higher in volatile session after rout

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly higher on Thursday (Aug 15), staging a tentative recovery after strong US retail sales and Walmart earnings gave a reassuring view of US consumers.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 per cent at 25,578.00, and the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.3 per cent to 2,847.66, rebounding some from Wednesday's rout.

But the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent to 7,766.62.

US stocks fell sharply on Wednesday on rising recession fears, with the Dow suffering its worst session of 2019.