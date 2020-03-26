Dow, S&P 500 close higher on stimulus hopes, Nasdaq down

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street had another rare positive session on Wednesday (March 25), with key indices posting their second consecutive day of growth in weeks on expectations government stimulus to fight the coronavirus outbreak is coming soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 2.4 per cent at 21,200.55, after Tuesday's 11.4 per cent surge which was best single-day performance since 1933.

The S&P 500 also gained 1.2 per cent to close at 2,475.56, but the Nasdaq slipped late in the day, losing 0.5 per cent to finish at 7,384.30.