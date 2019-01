NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks added to gains near mid-morning on Friday (Jan 4) after the December US jobs report topped expectations by a wide margin.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2 per cent at 23,139.39.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 2 per cent to 2,496.98, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.2 per cent to 6,608.59.