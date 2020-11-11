Dow Jones opens sharply higher over vaccine hopes

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday (Nov 11) with the Dow Jones index above its record level from February amid continued enthusiasm over prospects for a Covid-19 vaccine, while tech stocks rebounded after two days of decline.

At 1430 GMT, the Dow was up 0.45 per cent at 29,554.31 points, three points above its last record set in mid-February.

The tech-rich Nasdaq picked up some of the ground it lost Monday by advancing 0.92 per cent to 11,659.76 points while the broader S&P 500 picked up 0.69 per cent and stood at 3,565.50 points.